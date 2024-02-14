Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PSN, ALGM, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), where a total volume of 2,397 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 239,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 8,650 contracts, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,500 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,462 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
