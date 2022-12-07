Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PPL, EQT, WELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), where a total volume of 18,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 23,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 13,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PPL options, EQT options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

