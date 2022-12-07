Markets
PPL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PPL, EQT, WELL

December 07, 2022 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), where a total volume of 18,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 23,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 13,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PPL options, EQT options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CSG Videos
 SUM Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PICC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPL
EQT
WELL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.