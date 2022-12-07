Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PPL, EQT, WELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), where a total volume of 18,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 23,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) options are showing a volume of 13,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PPL options, EQT options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CSG Videos
SUM Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PICC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.