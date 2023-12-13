News & Insights

Markets
PNT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNT, CROX, ULTA

December 13, 2023 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Point Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total of 11,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,900 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,269 contracts, representing approximately 826,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PNT options, CROX options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ABTX Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of LMAO
 Funds Holding SWAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNT
CROX
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.