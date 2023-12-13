Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNT, CROX, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Point Biopharma Global Inc (Symbol: PNT), where a total of 11,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of PNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,900 underlying shares of PNT. Below is a chart showing PNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,269 contracts, representing approximately 826,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 574,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNT options, CROX options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.