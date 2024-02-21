Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, GPI, EGY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 8,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 847,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,600 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 1,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And VAALCO Energy, Inc. (Symbol: EGY) options are showing a volume of 3,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of EGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of EGY. Below is a chart showing EGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

