Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLAY, ARCH, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), where a total volume of 13,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) options are showing a volume of 5,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.1% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 46,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAY options, ARCH options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
