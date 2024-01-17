Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PGR, KFRC, GD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), where a total volume of 52,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.1% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) saw options trading volume of 3,034 contracts, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares or approximately 252.8% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 22,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 217.5% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PGR options, KFRC options, or GD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.