News & Insights

Markets
PGR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PGR, KFRC, GD

January 17, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), where a total volume of 52,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.1% of PGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PGR. Below is a chart showing PGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC) saw options trading volume of 3,034 contracts, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares or approximately 252.8% of KFRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KFRC. Below is a chart showing KFRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 22,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 217.5% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PGR options, KFRC options, or GD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Worst ETF Performers
 AIRT shares outstanding history
 STRA Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGR
KFRC
GD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.