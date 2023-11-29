Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, LYFT, JBLU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 30,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,700 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 99,824 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 9,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 95,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, LYFT options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding LMBS
Funds Holding PBE
PWSC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.