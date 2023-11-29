News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PEP, LYFT, JBLU

November 29, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 30,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,700 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 99,824 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 9,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,200 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 95,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

