Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PAG, CRWD, CROX

January 03, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 2,802 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 206,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 35,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 127.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 14,376 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,400 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

