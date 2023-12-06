Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OZK, PYPL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 10,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.4% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 214,371 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 143.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 14,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
