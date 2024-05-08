Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXY, TKO, CART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 49,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 2,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,287 contracts, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 24,450 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

