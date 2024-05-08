Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXY, TKO, CART

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) saw options trading volume of 5,287 contracts, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 24,450 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, TKO options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Largest BDCs by Net Assets
VONE market cap history
RONI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.