Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OXY, LMT, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 113,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 703,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 15,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
