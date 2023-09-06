Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OSTK, RH, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 54,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 330.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 11,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.8 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 114,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, RH options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
