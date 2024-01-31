Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NYCB, POWL, CEIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), where a total of 134,892 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.7% of NYCB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NYCB. Below is a chart showing NYCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 2,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.3% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 5,269 contracts, representing approximately 526,900 underlying shares or approximately 116% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,100 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
