Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVRO, TSN, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO), where a total volume of 2,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 222,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 13,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 24,441 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
