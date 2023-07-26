Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, SPHR, GD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 6,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 665,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 2,536 contracts, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 5,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
