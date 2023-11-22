News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, LYB, AFRM

November 22, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 4,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 493,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 7,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 71,445 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 20,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

