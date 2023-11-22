Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, LYB, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 4,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 493,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 7,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 71,445 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 20,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, LYB options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AYN Historical Stock Prices
MNM Videos
Molson Coors Beverage market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.