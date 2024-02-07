Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, TTWO, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 11,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 2,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,486 contracts, representing approximately 948,600 underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 2,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 61,074 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 21,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, TTWO options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.