Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, HAS, AFL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 671,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $815 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 8,078 contracts, representing approximately 807,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) saw options trading volume of 8,460 contracts, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, HAS options, or AFL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
