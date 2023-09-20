Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 64,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 114.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 180,217 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 12,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: STWD market cap history
JATT market cap history
PNC Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.