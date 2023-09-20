Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 64,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 114.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 180,217 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 12,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

