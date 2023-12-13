News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, BKNG

December 13, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 177,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 489.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 425.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,636 contracts, representing approximately 663,600 underlying shares or approximately 292.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3320 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IXHL
 MVF Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of EWH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
CMG
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.