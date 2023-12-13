Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 177,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 489.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 425.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,636 contracts, representing approximately 663,600 underlying shares or approximately 292.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3320 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
