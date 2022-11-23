Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 186,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 14,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,860 contracts, representing approximately 586,000 underlying shares or approximately 141% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,322 contracts, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares or approximately 125.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1490 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1490 strike highlighted in orange:
