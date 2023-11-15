Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NEXT, VRTX, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total of 4,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 420,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 6,614 contracts, representing approximately 661,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 22,324 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, VRTX options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
