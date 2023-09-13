Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, ETSY, AXL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 10,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 184.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 52,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) options are showing a volume of 16,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.7% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,100 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
