Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, BBWI, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 23,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 12,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 92,298 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

