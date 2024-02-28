News & Insights

MRNA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, BBWI, PARA

February 28, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

February 28, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 23,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 12,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 92,298 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
