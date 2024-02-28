Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, BBWI, PARA

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 12,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 92,298 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
