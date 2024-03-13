Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPC, INTC, VST

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 181,842 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 26,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPC options, INTC options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUD
SKYH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.