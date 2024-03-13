Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MPC, INTC, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 10,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 181,842 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 26,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 20,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

