Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MGPI, NEM, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), where a total volume of 619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 61,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 45,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 58,877 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 7,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

