Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, COCO, FRSH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 20,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
Vita Coco Co Inc (Symbol: COCO) options are showing a volume of 2,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of COCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,700 underlying shares of COCO. Below is a chart showing COCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) options are showing a volume of 9,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of FRSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,600 underlying shares of FRSH. Below is a chart showing FRSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDT options, COCO options, or FRSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
