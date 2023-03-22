Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDGL, MARA, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 526,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 179,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 19,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 89,713 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 34,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

