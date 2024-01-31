Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, BBW, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 15,139 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 1,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 118,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 103,771 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 9,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, BBW options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
