LULU

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, BXMT, IBM

February 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 9,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 938,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) options are showing a volume of 15,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,300 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 44,703 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 5,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

