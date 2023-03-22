Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LSTR, AYX, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 1,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 5,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 24,754 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

