Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LSTR, AYX, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 1,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 5,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 522,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 24,754 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSTR options, AYX options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PLBY market cap history
SVNA Average Annual Return
FDML Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.