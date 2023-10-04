Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, PRGS, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total of 885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 173,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 1,692 contracts, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAD options, PRGS options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.