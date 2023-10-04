News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, PRGS, CROX

October 04, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total of 885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 173,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 1,692 contracts, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
