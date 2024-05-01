News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, NFLX, AIG

May 01, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 57,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 30,454 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 24,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 5,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

