Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JBLU, IRWD, MDLZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU), where a total volume of 87,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 32,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IRWD) options are showing a volume of 10,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of IRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of IRWD. Below is a chart showing IRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) options are showing a volume of 29,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

