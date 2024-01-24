Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IVT, COIN, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), where a total of 1,253 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of IVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 275,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of IVT. Below is a chart showing IVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 72,951 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) saw options trading volume of 2,603 contracts, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 588,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
