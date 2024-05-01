Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ITT, UPST, LEG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total volume of 2,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 206,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 20,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) saw options trading volume of 9,244 contracts, representing approximately 924,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

