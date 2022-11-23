Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, UPS, KR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total volume of 9,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 942,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 13,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 21,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 5,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
