Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IDCC, COOP, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), where a total volume of 2,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 273,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 3,494 contracts, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 69,663 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IDCC options, COOP options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
