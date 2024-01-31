Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, JPM, AVY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 38,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 6,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 63,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 4,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,187 contracts, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, JPM options, or AVY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONEY
GEMP Options Chain
MCAA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.