Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, JPM, AVY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 38,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 6,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 63,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 4,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,187 contracts, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

