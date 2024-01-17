Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IBKR, ZI, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total volume of 9,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 951,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI) saw options trading volume of 41,439 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 36,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of ZI. Below is a chart showing ZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 48,363 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

