Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HPQ, LEN, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 31,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 8,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 12,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
