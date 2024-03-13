News & Insights

Markets
HOOD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, ACI, PBF

March 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 146,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 23,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 26,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 15,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, ACI options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks
 MUH Historical Stock Prices
 Marriott International market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
ACI
PBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.