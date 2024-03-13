Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, ACI, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 146,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 23,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 26,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 15,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

