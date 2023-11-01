News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, TTD, CWH

November 01, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 10,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 22,636 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 5,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, TTD options, or CWH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
