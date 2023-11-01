Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, TTD, CWH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 10,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 22,636 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 5,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

