News & Insights

Markets
HLF

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, AXP, EEFT

July 26, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 6,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 608,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) options are showing a volume of 1,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, AXP options, or EEFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AF Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XIV
 NDAC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLF
AXP
EEFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.