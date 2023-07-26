Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HLF, AXP, EEFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 6,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 608,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,737 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) options are showing a volume of 1,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,200 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

