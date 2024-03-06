Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, FDX, DXCM

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,795 contracts, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 16,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
