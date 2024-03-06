Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, FDX, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 187,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 9,795 contracts, representing approximately 979,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 16,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,700 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, FDX options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

