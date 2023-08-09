Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, LSXMK, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 179,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 21,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 13,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 78,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 14,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, LSXMK options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

