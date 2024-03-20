Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GIS, UAL, DAL

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 38,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 38,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GIS options, UAL options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
