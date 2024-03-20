News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GIS, UAL, DAL

March 20, 2024 — 01:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total volume of 23,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,100 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 38,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 38,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GIS options, UAL options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

