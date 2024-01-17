Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, WDFC, ON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 14,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 47,281 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,300 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

