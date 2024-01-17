Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, WDFC, ON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 14,714 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 47,281 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,300 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, WDFC options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
NSTD YTD Return
Institutional Holders of CSX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.