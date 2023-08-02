Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FOUR, MAXN, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR), where a total of 7,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 979,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,600 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) options are showing a volume of 8,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 814,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,100 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 300,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 31,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

