Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FLR, MVIS, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 12,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) options are showing a volume of 10,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,800 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 20,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
